Chloe Kelly injury mars important Manchester City victory over Birmingham

Manchester City crushed Birmingham 4-0 to take the Women’s Super League title race to the final day of the season, but their victory was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to striker Chloe Kelly.

With Chelsea playing in the Champions League, where they reached the final by beating Bayern Munich, City were looking to move a point clear of Emma Hayes’ side, who have a game in hand.

Kelly scored a quick double but had to be carried off the pitch in the second half with her knee in a brace after colliding with Rebecca Holloway, earning a penalty in the process.

We’re switching off our social media channels until 11.59pm on Monday 3 May, in response to sustained and ongoing online abuse. Here’s what we want to change, immediately: https://t.co/iVY1rqQySJ #StopOnlineAbuse pic.twitter.com/ynolG4mDeH — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) April 30, 2021

After a long break in play, Caroline Weir saw her spot-kick saved, but late goals from Esme Morgan and Sam Mewis added gloss to the scoreline.

Arsenal virtually secured Champions League football next season as Kim Little’s dramatic stoppage-time penalty clinched a 2-1 victory at Everton.

It was a eighth straight win for the north London club and meant they ended

the day three points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United with one match left, and with a vastly superior goal difference.

Katie McCabe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a fine chip, Megan Finnigan headed an equaliser 15 minutes from time before, in the 94th minute, McCabe was brought down and captain Little calmly converted from the spot.

Manchester City’s Esme Morgan scores her team’s third goal against Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

United needed a Yana Daniels own goal to beat bottom-of-the table Bristol City 1-0 in a fiercely-contested clash.

Jane Ross fired a shot against the post from close range in the 79th minute and, in the resulting scramble, Daniels deflected the ball into her own net.

Fara Williams netted from the penalty spot in her final home game as Reading beat Brighton 3-2.

👑 Reading FC Women are both saddened to announce, yet overjoyed to celebrate the news that our very own Fara Williams MBE, pioneer of women’s football, will be retiring at the end of the season. Thank you @fara_williams47 #Legend Read more ⤵️ — Reading FC Women (@ReadingFCWomen) April 26, 2021

Both sides lined up for a guard of honour ahead of Williams’ entry at the Madejski Stadium after England’s most capped player announced she will retire at the end of the season.

Williams opened the scoring before Danielle Carter doubled the Royals’ lead. Lee Geum-min then netted a two-minute brace to level proceedings, but Natasha Harding snatched the winner after 55 minutes.

Relegation battlers Aston Villa and West Ham both missed a host of chances as they played out their second goalless draw in a matter of weeks.