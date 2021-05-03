Bolton warn disorder at Exeter game could have adverse effect on fans return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bolton chairman Sharon Brittan has warned the disorder which followed their 2-1 defeat by Exeter may affect the club’s ability to welcome back fans when restrictions are finally lifted.

Victory against Exeter would have secured Bolton immediate promotion back to League One, but that now hangs in the balance with Morecambe just a point behind heading into the final day and some supporters who had gathered outside the University of Bolton Stadium reacted badly.

A small group forced entry to the ground while scuffles outside resulted in some arrests.

Ian Evatt and Bolton are hoping for promotion (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wanderers said in a statement that it “completely condemns any violent and anti-social behaviour whatsoever” and said they would be helping Greater Manchester Police with their investigations into Saturday’s “serious incidents of disorder”.

“It’s important to note that only a very small minority of people were involved in the disorder after the game on Saturday,” said Brittan.

“This was very disappointing as it could potentially have an adverse effect on our ability to welcome back supporters once restrictions are eased.

“We are desperate to welcome you back to the stadium, so please help us and follow the instructions not to travel or gather in large numbers.”