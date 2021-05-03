Blackpool to assess trio’s fitness ahead of Doncaster clash

Blackpool will check on Sullay Kaikai, Kevin Stewart and Ethan Robson ahead of the visit of Doncaster.
Kaikai was named in the team for Saturday’s trip to Northampton following a hamstring problem but felt it during the warm-up and was withdrawn.
Stewart missed the 3-0 win with an ankle knock and Robson limped off in the first half with a groin injury.
Grant Ward has a calf problem and joins Daniel Gretarsson, Matty Virtue, CJ Hamilton and Gary Madine on the sidelines.
James Coppinger should be involved again for Doncaster.
The veteran forward returned as a substitute at Rochdale on Saturday having missed the midweek trip to Peterborough due to illness.
Brad Halliday continues to be sidelined by a back injury
The four Rovers players who are self-isolating under Covid-19 protocols are not back at the club until Wednesday.
