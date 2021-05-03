Ben Watson in line for Charlton return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ben Watson will be back in the Charlton squad when the Addicks look to keep their play-off hopes alive against Lincoln.

The midfielder was rested as Nigel Adkins’ side dropped further points on Saturday with a draw at Accrington. The 35-year-old is expected to go straight back into the starting line-up.

Diallang Jaiyesimi’s hamstring problem is expected to keep him on the sidelines.

Victory would move Charlton to within a point of the play-off places ahead of their final game of the season against champions Hull.

Lincoln, who have already guaranteed themselves a play-off spot, could have Brennan Johnson available again.

The 19-year-old forward missed the draw at Peterborough at the weekend with a hamstring complaint.

Centre-backs Joe Walsh and Adam Jackson remain sidelined for the fourth-placed Imps.

Avoiding defeat would see Lincoln climb above Sunderland into third place.