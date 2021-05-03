Solihull Moors extend impressive home form with big win over Altrincham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Solihull Moors stretched their unbeaten home run to six matches with a thumping 4-0 win over Altrincham.

Jordan Thompson, making only his second Moors appearance, fired them into the lead seven minutes before half-time.

A corner was flicked on by Jordan Piggott and Thompson poked it home at the back post.

Yoan Zouma headed into his own net to double Solihull’s lead after the break and Kyle Hudlin raced through to hit the third.

On-loan Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer rounded off the scoring a minute from time.