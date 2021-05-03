Alex Reid bags brace as Stockport strengthen play-off push against Wealdstone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Alex Reid scored a second-half brace as Stockport climbed into third place in the National League after a dominant 4-0 win over struggling Wealdstone.

The home side took the lead just after half-time, when Ryan Croasdale picked out the bottom corner, after Wealdstone were unable to clear their lines.

Less than three minutes later, Stockport doubled their lead, this time first-half substitute Elliot Newby played in Reid, who scored from close range.

It was Reid who also scored his side’s third of the game as he completed his double by controlling a long ball before shooting towards the target, with the ball going in after a deflection off a Wealdstone defender.

Reid was involved yet again for his side’s fourth after being brought down on the edge of the penalty area. John Rooney stepped up to take the resulting free-kick and fired the ball into the top corner to cap off his side’s victory and strengthen their play-off push.