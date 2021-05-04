West Brom will keep going ‘until the very end’, says goalkeeper Sam Johnstone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sam Johnstone vowed West Brom will keep fighting despite Monday night’s 1-1 draw against Wolves pushing them a step closer to an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Sam Allardyce’s side are second bottom in the Premier League table, 10 points from safety with four games left, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.

Goalkeeper Johnstone told the club’s website: “We’ve tried to stay positive all season, and although we’ve had ups and downs, we’ve kept going and that’s what we must carry on doing now.

“We have to keep going until the very end.”

Johnstone was beaten by Fabio Silva’s fluke in first-half stoppage time when Kyle Bartley’s clearance cannoned off the striker and looped in.

Mbaye Diagne levelled in the second half but the Baggies could not find a much-needed winner.

“I thought we were unlucky to concede just before half-time, but we came out in the second half and put a better performance in.

“We go out to win every game and (Monday night) was big game against a local rival, but we weren’t happy with the draw.

“There was one point where the rain was pouring it down so much that you couldn’t see and we were lucky that, around that period, they were limited to very few chances. But the conditions on the pitch made it difficult for both teams.”

Silva scored his second goal in two games against Albion and just his fourth of the season but insisted he has always had the confidence to succeed after a club-record £35million move from Porto last summer.

He told his club’s website: “You have to believe. When you are a striker, you have to smell the goal. I believed the ball would go in and I’m happy to help the team, it’s the most important.

“Not only the goal, about what I did in the game, my movements helped the team – this is the most important and I’m very happy to help the team. The goal is important because I’m a striker and it gives me confidence, so I’m so happy.”