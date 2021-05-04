QPR defender Todd Kane charged by FA over language allegedly used to Sergi Canos

Something went wrong - please try again later.

QPR defender Todd Kane has been hit with a Football Association charge after it was alleged he used abusive and/or insulting language in an incident involving Brentford’s Sergi Canos.

The 27-year-old, who has until May 17 to respond to the charge, has been accused of an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3, which covers reference to nationality and/or ethnicity.

An FA statement said: “Queens Park Rangers FC’s Todd Kane has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their fixture against Brentford FC in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, 17 February 2021.

“It is alleged that Todd Kane used abusive and/or insulting language during the 62nd minute of the fixture contrary to FA Rule E3.1 and that this constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2 as the language included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or ethnicity.

“Todd Kane has until Monday, 17 May 2021 to provide a response to this charge.”

Kane played the full 90 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as the home side came from behind to win 2-1 courtesy of Charlie Austin’s winner.