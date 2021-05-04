Shrewsbury and Ipswich share spoils in dire draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Shrewsbury played out a dire goalless draw with Ipswich in their final home game of the season.

Matthew Pennington went close with an early header for the hosts in an opening period where chances were at a premium.

It took until the 30-minute mark for Ipswich to register a shot as Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott drew a save from Harry Burgoyne, with the game having the feel of an end-of-season dead rubber.

The best chance of the half fell to 17-year-old Shrewsbury forward Tom Bloxham, who latched onto a Donald Love through ball before he was denied by David Cornell.

There was a lack of goalmouth action in the second period, that was until the last quarter of the game.

Parrott blazed over before Shrewsbury’s Daniel Udoh saw his header shave the crossbar.

Then, with both sides going for a late winner, the game opened up and the ball fell to Ipswich skipper James Norwood in the box, but he fired over the crossbar.