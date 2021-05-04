Ellis Simms bags brace as Blackpool secure play-off spot with win over Doncaster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Blackpool booked their League One play-off place with a game to spare thanks to a routine 2-0 victory against mid-table Doncaster.

Everton loanee Ellis Simms notched a goal in each half to seal the Seasiders’ third straight win.

Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones dived full length to keep out Luke Garbutt’s curling 25-yard free-kick early on.

Blackpool broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Jerry Yates flicked a header perfectly into the path of strike partner Simms, and he comfortably beat Jones from 15 yards.

Rovers midfielder Reece James curled a shot disappointingly off-target seconds before the interval.

Just after the restart Simms saw a goal-bound strike headed off the line by Rovers full-back Joe Wright.

Jones also produced a smart one-handed save to keep out Yates’ crisp effort.

Rovers finally tested Chris Maxwell in the 73rd minute when the Blackpool goalkeeper superbly kept out substitute Josh Sims’ header.

But Simms struck again with 10 minutes left. After meeting Garbutt’s through-ball, he bundled home from close range after Jones had blocked his initial strike.