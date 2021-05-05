Thursday, May 6th 2021 Show Links
Relegation permutations ahead of final round of Sky Bet Championship matches

By Press Association
May 5, 2021, 10:20 am
The PA news agency takes a closer look at the Championship relegation battle (PA)
Rotherham’s goalless draw at mid-table Luton takes their survival hopes out of their hands ahead of the final round of Sky Bet Championship matches.

Victory on Tuesday night would have lifted the Millers out of the drop zone, above Derby on goal difference, but the draw leaves them battling alongside Sheffield Wednesday, with Wycombe needing a minor miracle to stay up.

Here, the PA news agency runs the rule over the four teams at risk of dropping down from English football’s second tier.

Derby

A win would be enough for Derby and manager Wayne Rooney to avoid the drop
A home win over Sheffield Wednesday would guarantee survival for Wayne Rooney’s Rams (Martin Rickett/PA)

Position: 21st

Points: 43

Goal difference: -22

Final fixture: Sheff Wed (home)

What do they need to do to survive? Victory would guarantee safety while a draw would be enough if Rotherham do not win at Cardiff, but defeat would send the Rams down as the Owls have a superior goal difference.

Rotherham

Position: 22nd

Points: 41

Goal difference: -16

Final fixture: Cardiff (away)

What do they need to do to survive? Win at Cardiff, and hope Derby do not beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday need a win on the final day, and other results to go their way
Wednesday must win at Derby and hope Rotherham do not win at Cardiff (Will Palmer/PA)

Position: 23rd

Points: 40

Goal difference: -21

Final fixture: Derby (away)

What do they need to do to survive? Beat Derby and hope Rotherham do not win at Cardiff.

Wycombe

Wycombe need a mammoth win in their final match and other results to fall their way
Wycombe need a mammoth win in their final match to have any chance of staying up (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Position: 24th

Points: 40

Goal difference: -33

Final fixture: Middlesbrough (away)

What do they need to do to survive? Win 13-0 and hope Wednesday win by one goal at Derby.

