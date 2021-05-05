Goalkeeper Mark Travers scores equaliser and saves two penalties in cup final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers did his best Roy of the Rovers impression on Tuesday night after his interventions at both ends of the pitch secured the Hampshire Senior Cup for his side.

The 21-year-old made two penalty saves after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser for the Cherries’ under-21s against Eastleigh.

An already eventful game saw Eastleigh leading 2-1 with seconds remaining at Snows Stadium, with Travers having made one spot-kick save in the first half.

The best was yet to come however, as the Republic of Ireland international rose impressively to head home Gavin Kilkenny’s corner and take the final to a shoot-out.

Travers regained his composure to save the first of Eastleigh’s spot-kicks to help the Cherries come out on top 5-3.

Saved a penalty in normal time ✅Scored a 92nd minute equaliser ✅Saved a penalty in the shootout ✅ Never seen anything like it, @marktravers40 😅 https://t.co/Pjah9jkhbg — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 4, 2021

“I just looked at the bench and saw Coops (Shaun Cooper) signalling for me to go up, so I thought why not? Last few minutes, 2-1 down in the final,” Travers told AFCB TV afterwards.

“So I just got myself into the box, made that near post run and thankfully Gav put a great ball in, landed straight on my head, and I was able to hit the target.”

The win marks the first time the south coast side have lifted the Hampshire Senior Cup since 1989.