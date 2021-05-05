Tottenham youngster Oliver Skipp undergoes surgery after injury on Norwich duty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery to repair a fractured metatarsal.

The 20-year-old, who has spent the season on loan at Norwich, suffered the injury in the Canaries’ 4-1 win over Reading on Saturday which clinched the Sky Bet Championship title.

A statement on Spurs’ official website said: “Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery to repair a metatarsal fracture.

“Oliver has spent the season on loan at Norwich and sustained the injury late on during their 4-1 win against Reading on Saturday, a game which secured the Canaries the Championship title.

“The England Under-21 international will undergo a period of recovery and is expected to return to training during the pre-season period.”

Skipp has appeared in all of Norwich’s 45 leagues games to date this season, starting in 44 of them.