TV Fred’s daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix finishes fourth at Diving World Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Britain’s Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, came agonisingly close to claiming a medal in the women’s 10m platform event at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old, whose father is a French maître d’hotel best known for appearing on Channel Four’s First Dates, missed out on a bronze medal by just 4.65 points in the Japanese capital.

Spendolini-Sirieix had already secured her place in the Tokyo Olympics via Tuesday’s preliminaries and qualified second for the final with an assured display in the semi-finals.

After a slightly disappointing opening dive in the final, Spendolini-Sireix bounced back superbly and earned her highest tally of the day, 73.60 points, with a back 2 1/2 somersaults 1 1/2 twists pike with her final dive.

However, Canada’s Caeli McKay was awarded 81.60 for her final dive to snatch the bronze medal at the death.

Spendolini-Sirieix won gold in the women’s 10m platform at the British Diving Championships in January 2020 and claimed her first international title at the FINA Grand Prix in Rostock the following month.

She was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in December 2020, beating off tough competition from the likes of England footballer Jude Bellingham.