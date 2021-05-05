Bamford on the piano and Gallagher applauds City – Wednesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 5.

Football

Patrick Bamford is a man of many talents.

One last step for Manchester City…

Congratulations to the mighty BLUES restoring Pride back into Manchester CTID LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 5, 2021

Ander Herrera reflected on PSG’s Champions League exit.

Difficult to accept that we’re out of the competition after doing so many good things.We can be proud of our club, only 50 years old and improving every season.Proud of my teammates and don’t forget we still have to fight for two trophies this season🔴🔵 #allezparis #icicestparis pic.twitter.com/YfAHINOKB1 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 5, 2021

Ryanair mocked Jose Mourinho!

Jose will be happy to know that we currently fly London to Rome from only £14.99. Due to his lack of trophies at Spurs, we expect a carry-on bag will suffice for this trip. https://t.co/O50nHSGcM6 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 4, 2021

What a header!

Cristiano Ronaldo is a winner.

Just four former Manchester United players celebrating a Serie A title.

A ‘classic’ from Peter Crouch…

John Terry met the Duke of Cambridge.

Michail Antonio still believes.

4 games left, all to play for! Best believe we’re going out there every match and giving it everything! 💯 #COYI pic.twitter.com/i29Y0A0NiN — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) May 5, 2021

Good catch from David Seaman and Barry Hearn.

Liverpool reminisced about a memorable European night.

🎥 A classic European night at Anfield #OnThisDay in 2016! 💫 pic.twitter.com/KXDL2lgyC9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 5, 2021

Manchester United also delved through the archives.

Cricket

Jofra Archer returned from injury.

And felt the cold!

Bit cold, @JofraArcher? 😂 Hands in pockets and a bobble hat in May 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Qjs65X9ItD — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 5, 2021

James Anderson will also make his comeback for Lancashire.

Yorkshire spinner Dom Bess reflected on last week’s win.

A little late but what a win last week! Proper team performance. Now another big match ahead of us! @YorkshireCCC @DSCcricket pic.twitter.com/nTLu9McR4E — Dom Bess (@DomBess99) May 5, 2021

KP’s table for one.

Motor Racing

One last ride for Romain Grosjean.

What an opportunity!!! Thank you so much to Toto and the whole @MercedesAMGF1 to make it happen. A last ride in front of my home crowd at the @gpfrancef1 in a @f1 car, what could be better? #r8g #f1 #enjoytheride pic.twitter.com/bhlsgZLhfQ — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 5, 2021

Boxing

A massive occasion in Dallas on Saturday night.

MMA

Conor McGregor was as modest as ever!

Fighting is easy to me. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 4, 2021

Darts

Like looking in a mirror!

I thought that was me holding up the shirt! https://t.co/4V4eD88yRQ — Rob Cross (@RobCross180) May 5, 2021

Taekwondo

Jade Jones continued her Olympics prep.