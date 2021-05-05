Michael Van Gerwen back to his best as he hammers Dimitri Van Den Bergh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Michael Van Gerwen returned to form in the Premier League as he demolished Dimitri Van Den Bergh 8-3 to move second in the table.

Van Den Bergh had come into Night 10 at the Marshall Arena tied for the lead with Nathan Aspinall on 13 points.

However, the Belgian swiftly found himself trailing 5-0 as Dutchman Van Gerwen hit top gear with an average of 117 and then moved within two of victory.

𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝟭𝟬 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 Big wins for Jonny Clayton, Jose De Sousa, Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall on Night 10 of the @unibet Premier League! pic.twitter.com/uzwpYWF88U — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 5, 2021

Van Den Bergh avoided a whitewash as he finally found his range to take the next three legs.

It was, though, only delaying the inevitable as Van Gerwen, beaten by Jonny Clayton last time out, coasted to his 99th career Premier League win.

Aspinall later saw off Peter Wright 8-5 to move two points clear at the top of the table.

Wright, the 2020 world champion, was in need of a result having already suffered three defeats.

𝙎𝙄𝙈𝙋𝙇𝙔. 𝙎𝙀𝙉𝙎𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇. 🤯 Michael van Gerwen produces a truly remarkable performance, averaging 109.96 as he despatches Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-3! 📺 𝙐𝙥 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 👉 Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall pic.twitter.com/S1Ci0s8R4o — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 5, 2021

After a cagey opening, the Scot broke to lead 4-2, but Aspinall responded and a 161 checkout helped him turn the match around at 5-4.

Wright was left to rue more missed finishes as Aspinall capitalised before clinching an impressive comeback win with an 11-darter.

Gary Anderson’s hopes of making the final four suffered another setback as the ‘Flying Scotsman’ was beaten 8-3 by Jose De Sousa.

The Portuguese Premier League debutant and 2020 Grand Slam champion produced a ruthless display to race into a 5-0 lead before Anderson briefly rallied at 6-3.

That was more me this evening. After the Super Series I had a big word with myself and tonight you saw that. Credit to @VandenBerghDimi I knew that I would have to play well to win and I did. But this means nothing if tomorrow isn’t the same. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/H6I9Oejr80 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) May 5, 2021

De Sousa, though, stepped things up again to secure an impressive win which moved him into fifth place and left Anderson, twice a Premier League champion, bottom on eight points.

In the opening match of the evening, Welshman Clayton returned a 105 average as he fought back to beat James Wade 8-5 and move into the top four.

Wade had taken an early 3-1 lead as ‘The Ferret’ was punished for missed doubles before Clayton recovered with three straight legs and then produced an 11-dart finish on his way to victory which left him on 12 points.