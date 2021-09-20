Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Education Higher Education

New study supports Covid vaccine booster programme

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 10:32 am
Booster vaccines are now being given to Scots aged 50 and above (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Booster vaccines are now being given to Scots aged 50 and above (Andrew Milligan/PA)

People who were on the coronavirus shielding list have lower levels of protection against becoming seriously ill as a result of the virus, even after two doses of vaccine, research has found.

The study, led by Public Health Scotland and supported by the University of Edinburgh, was published as booster jabs began being rolled out to Scots aged over the age of 50.

It found those who were classed as clinically extremely vulnerable had 66% protection against severe illness after two vaccine doses.

That compares to a 93% protection in those without any high-risk conditions who have been double dosed.

Researchers said they hoped a third booster vaccine would increase protection levels further for those who had been asked to shield.

Of more than 3.5 million people who have had two vaccine doses in Scotland, the study found there were just 330 cases of severe Covid-19.

Almost half of these were in people whose health conditions meant they were classed as “extremely vulnerable” while most of the remainder were in people with more moderate risk conditions.

Professor Helen Colhoun, of the University of Edinburgh, said: “It is clear that getting vaccinated with two doses is an effective way of reducing the risk of getting severely ill from Covid-19.

“However, our study did show that people who were previously asked to shield as a result of being clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 did have lower protection after two doses than those without their conditions.

“We found that out of over 3.5 million people who have had two vaccine doses in Scotland up to September 2, 2021, there were just 330 cases of severe Covid-19. Almost half of these are in people designated as extremely vulnerable and most of the remainder have been in people with moderate risk conditions.

“The fact that we see an increase in protection from the first to the second dose gives hope that a third dose might increase protection further.”

Dr Nicholas Phin, director of public health science at Public Health Scotland, said: “The findings of this study confirm that all the vaccines approved for use in the UK continue to be highly effective at reducing severe illness and death from Covid-19.

“Whilst those who are clinically extremely vulnerable get, on average, a substantial level of protection to Covid-19, it will vary from person to person and by the nature of their vulnerability.

“We therefore welcome the JCVI advice and the subsequent rollout of the programme that prioritises a third dose for those who are known to be at most-risk from Covid-19.”

He added: “If you are contacted to receive a third dose then please do take the opportunity to bolster your protection against Covid-19. If you have not had any doses of a Covid-19 vaccine yet, you can protect yourself and others by registering online or finding your nearest drop-in vaccination centre via the NHS Inform website.”

