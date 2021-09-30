Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Social care sector contributes more than £5.1bn to Scottish economy – report

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:45 pm
The report found that £3.3 billion was directly contributed to the Scottish economy from the care sector (Joe Giddens/PA)
The social care sector contributes more than £5.1 billion to the Scottish economy, a new report shows.

The sector contributes more than £3.3 billion in gross value added (GVA), according to the study entitled Scotland’s Care Sector: An Economic Driver.

Commissioned by care charity Enable Scotland, the report by BiGGAR Economics was released on Thursday.

The study also found that £1.1 billion GVA was contributed by care staff spending their wages, along with £800 million GVA through the sectors supply chains and supporting industries.

Theresa Shearer, the CEO of Enable Group, said: “This new report lays out a detailed economic analysis that strengthens the case for significant investment in social care, and in particular, demonstrates how enhanced pay for the frontline social care workforce brings benefits to the wider economy.

“As the population ages and expectations of truly human rights-driven, self-directed support rightly grow, the social care sector must no longer be viewed as some expensive burden, but as a thriving engine of inclusive, sustainable growth for the future Scottish economy.”

Professor Nick Watson, the chairman of disability studies at Glasgow University, said the report “turned the tables” on the perceptions of social care.

“Too often, care is presented as a burden; as something that we, as a society, are forced to provide and as a drain on our economy; using up resources that would be better employed elsewhere,” he said.

“In this excellent report, Enable have turned the tables on this idea and have been able to show the contribution care and the care sector makes to our economy.

“It is, as the report demonstrates, one of Scotland’s largest industries, employing large numbers of people and generating wealth in the process. The care sector should be seen as an asset to our community and not a burden.

“Investment in the care sector will not just provide better support for those it cares for, it will also help to boost our economy and provide good, secure and rewarding jobs.

“Hopefully, this report will start moving discussions forward and help to change the way the financing and economy of care and the care sector are framed.”

The report also found that more than 300,000 jobs are supported by the care sector, 206,410 directly, 49,510 through supply chains and 41,100 as a result of staff spending in the wider economy.

