You’re piping up for Moray music tuition: readers say pipes and drums should be taught for free

Last week, we asked you whether piping and drumming should be taught for free in Moray schools.

The answer is a resounding ‘yes’.

Commenting on social media, all but one person said they’d like to see pipes and drums taught for free in Moray.

One mum commented: “We are currently paying for chanter and pipe lessons and it’s been brilliant for my son. Would be even better if we could get it free!”

Piping and drumming is not currently taught as part of Moray Council’s music service. The service has experienced cuts in recent years and has a lengthy waiting list for tuition.

Now, the Scottish Government has provided one year’s free music tuition for all school pupils in Scotland. Campaigners say this is an opportunity to expand the Moray music service.

Backing their call, Councillor George Alexander said it’s “ridiculous” that Moray Council doesn’t currently teach these instruments.

“Keep pipe music alive”

Forres and District Pipe Band want the council to teach pipes and drums as part of its free, in-house service.

Elgin Community Council backs the plan. They told the P&J: “We think that adding piping and drumming is a great way of keeping pipe music alive.”

Commenting on Facebook, one reader said: “Every child should have the chance to experience and learn music for free.”

Most councils in the north east already teach piping and drumming in schools. Sutherland councillor Deirdre Mackay speaks warmly of Highland’s school piping programme.

Sutherland Schools Pipe Band has a world wide reputation and, locally, is a source of enormous pride. Over the years hundreds of local pupils have enjoyed the opportunity to learn an instrument and go on to play all over the world. 🥰🥰 — Cllr Deirdre Mackay🇪🇺 (@deirdre_mackay) November 26, 2021

Banish the recorder

But what about other musical instruments? Moray Council was undecided last month.

Instead of agreeing to introduce pipes and drums, councillors agreed to ask young people what they want to learn.

This P5 mother had a suggestion that will hit the right note with many parents:

“I know my son would have preferred to learn the chanter rather than wasting time on the recorder… replace the dreaded recorder!”

