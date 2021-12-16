Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Education Schools

‘Oh yes it is!’ Eden Court streams Christmas show to Highland schools

By Nicola Sinclair
December 16, 2021, 11:45 am
Eden Court Christmas show
Eden Court is streaming a new Christmas show to 500 primary and special schools via Google Classroom

With live shows banned and Covid beginning to tighten its grip on any activities, it was beginning to look not a lot like Christmas.

But the team at Inverness’s Eden Court theatre worked with Highland Council to give pupils in the north a treat.

The theatre’s engagement team took to the studio to create a brand new 45-minute show, for primary schools.

Festive Letter is performed live at Eden Court and then streamed into classrooms across Highland via Google Meet. It’s a fun, interactive show with lots of games for pupils to take part in. Thanks to the digital setup, the actors can see the children dancing along, waving and clapping throughout the performance.

Eden Court will put on 16 shows, reaching more than 500 classrooms and some 8,000 children.

The run has started – and Jude Saint, seven, from Crown Primary in Inverness was impressed.

He said: “It was really good – it was funny and I liked the music.”

Spreading Christmas cheer

This year’s interactive digital show follows on from the success of Eden Court’s Christmas Cracker in December 2020. It’s part of the team’s vision to ensure its work benefits communities across the Highlands.

“In the Highlands, the reality is that many of our schools can’t make the annual trip to Eden Court, so making a digital offer like Festive Letter is all the more accessible to our most remote and rural, and often smallest, schools,” explains Lucy McGlennon, Eden Court’s head of engagement.

“We absolutely believe that experiencing live performance in real life is best, but as that wasn’t possible for our schools this year, we hope Festive Letter has brought a little Christmas cheer to young people across the region.”

Eden Court Christmas show
Festive Letter follows the high jinks in the Christmas sorting office. Photo supplied by Eden Court.

Festive Letter follows Noel, the sorting office manager at Eden Court, through the busy month of December.

Head Office has sent some Festive Temps, Holly and Ivy, to lend Noel a hand. But neither of them have worked in a sorting office before – and they’re far too excited to be much help!

Fun end to a challenging year

Highland Council’s education service funded the show to make it free to primary and special schools.

“I am delighted that we have funded and supported this fantastic opportunity to provide a very special festive treat to our children and young people in over 500 classrooms across Highland,” said education chairman John Finlayson.

“This has been a challenging year for our schools but this delightful performance will hopefully bring some safe, fun and festive cheer to around 8,000 children in Highland.

I would like to thank our partners at Eden Court for working with us to deliver this treat across our large school estate, including reaching out to our settings in rural locations.”

