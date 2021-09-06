Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Charlie Brooks makes long-awaited EastEnders return as Janine Butcher

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 8:52 pm
Charlie Brooks has made her long-awaited return to EastEnders as Janine Butcher (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)
Charlie Brooks has made her long-awaited return to EastEnders as Janine Butcher (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

Charlie Brooks has made her long-awaited return to EastEnders as Janine Butcher.

Janine, one of the long-running soap’s best-known villains, has returned to Walford for the first time since 2014.

It quickly became clear the character has not changed her ways while away from Albert Square.

Charlie Brooks makes EastEnders return
Charlie Brooks made her return to EastEnders as Janine Butcher (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

During Monday’s episode, she posed as a doctor, tricking the unsuspecting Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

She introduced herself as Judith Bernstein, telling Zack “here I am”.

“Meter’s running,” Janine added. “Give me your worst.”

Janine last appeared in the soap in March 2014, when she left for Paris to pick up daughter Scarlett, who is also making a comeback.

Brooks’ character was involved in a number of high-profile storylines, perhaps most famously the death of her on-screen husband, Barry Evans.

EastEnders
Janine tricked Zack Hudson into thinking she was a doctor as she returned to Albert Square (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

She pushed Barry down a cliff in Scotland in a 2004 episode.

Producers have promised “lots of drama” for the character.

Brooks first left EastEnders in 2004, before returning four years later. Her most recent spell ended in 2014.

The actress was crowned queen of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal