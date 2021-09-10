Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

National Portrait Gallery to loan popular works to exhibitions across England

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 10:03 am Updated: September 10, 2021, 10:50 am
NPG Gallery Record – Gallery Exterior Photograph – Born Digital
NPG Gallery Record – Gallery Exterior Photograph – Born Digital

The National Portrait Gallery is allowing some of its best-known works to leave London and feature in major new exhibitions in cities across England.

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics will open at The Holburne Museum in Bath in January 2022 with 25 of the gallery’s most famous Tudor portraits.

That will be followed by an expanded exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool the following May, featuring 68 works.

National Portrait Gallery
The National Portrait Gallery is allowing some of its most popular works to leave London and feature in exhibitions across England (Ian West/PA)

It is the first time such a significant number of the National Portrait Gallery’s Tudor portraits have been lent for exhibition, the gallery said.

Also on loan together for first time are 58 of the gallery’s portraits of the Bloomsbury Group and their closest associates.

Beyond Bloomsbury: Life, Love And Legacy will open at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield in November this year before moving to York Art Gallery in March 2022.

Dr Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with our colleagues in Bath, Liverpool, Sheffield and York to create this once in a generation opportunity to see some of the nation’s best-loved portraits exhibited together outside of London.

“Through all our projects and partnerships we hope to be able to share our collection with new and different audiences across the UK, some of whom may not have had the opportunity to visit the gallery in London.”

The Tudors: Passion, Power And Politics presents the five Tudor monarchs – Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I – as well as other significant figures such as Thomas More, Thomas Cromwell, Robert Dudley and William Cecil.

Beyond Bloomsbury: Life, Love And Legacy will feature key figures from the group including Virginia Woolf and her sister, the painter Vanessa Bell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]