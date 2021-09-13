Entertainment Kate Beckinsale says she is ‘better’ after reportedly being taken to hospital By Press Association September 13, 2021, 8:53 am Kate Beckinsale (Ian West/PA) Kate Beckinsale has reassured her fans she is “feeling a lot better” after she was reportedly taken to hospital while making a new film. According to US publication TMZ, the British actress injured her back last week while making upcoming release Prisoner’s Daughter in Las Vegas. On Monday she shared a photo which appeared to show her lying in a hospital bed. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) The 48-year-old thanked her followers on Instagram for their support. She wrote: “Feeling a lot better. “Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.” Beckinsale was taken to hospital by ambulance after experiencing back pain, according to TMZ. Responding to Beckinsale’s post, comedian Sarah Silverman said: “Oh my gosh! Friend!” Beckinsale will star alongside Brian Cox and Ernie Hudson in Prisoner’s Daughter. The film has been written by Mark Bacci and directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kate Garraway says ‘our story is your story’ after Finding Derek wins NTA Kim Kardashian says she was left in tears over Kate comparisons Lady Gaga says she had ‘total psychotic break’ after being raped Kirkton of Skene couple thank mystery Good Samaritan who helped get wife to hospital after she fell