Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment

Naomie Harris: Moneypenny role highly important in inspiring diverse talent

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 12:04 am
Naomie Harris (Matt Crossick/PA)
Naomie Harris (Matt Crossick/PA)

Naomie Harris says portraying Miss Moneypenny in the Bond films as an “intelligent and capable” black woman has been “highly important” in inspiring young talent.

The actress reprises the role of the secretary to MI6 boss M in No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as the fictional spy.

Speaking to Radio Times, the 45-year-old said it is a “privilege” to play a role showing female strength.

(Radio Times/PA)

She said: “I think it’s incredibly important. Growing up as a black woman, on-screen images and representations were so few and far between, so to play such an intelligent and capable woman who can inspire other women – and young women – is hugely important.

“It’s a role I have always wanted to play and it has meant so much to me. The film is part of British culture and that’s why it’s so influential. To play a role that shows the strength of women is a privilege.”

Harris said the strength of women on and off screen had changed the film industry since the start of the Me Too movement.

She said: “After decades of abuse of women within the film industry, there has been a complete culture shift, over an incredibly short period of time, say a matter of five years.

Skyfall Royal World Premiere – London
Daniel Craig and Naomie Harris at the premiere of Skyfall (Yui Mok/PA)

“Now you get producers standing up at the start of a shoot saying, ‘There will be zero tolerance of any bullying or harassment here’. It’s a completely different environment.

“I can’t credit myself with being part of it but I’m proud of coming into this profession, setting my own standards and sticking to them.”

Harris, from north London, starred as witch Tia Dalma in the Pirates Of The Caribbean films and as Winnie Mandela in 2013’s Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

In 2016, she appeared in coming-of-age story Moonlight, earning herself nominations at the Golden Globes, Baftas and Oscars, and was made an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours.

– Read the full story in Radio Times, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal