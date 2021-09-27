Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charity urges Bond producers to feature positive character with scarring

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 12:24 am Updated: September 28, 2021, 6:57 am
Rami Malek playing Safin in the new Bond film No Time To Die (Nicole Dove/PA)
Rami Malek playing Safin in the new Bond film No Time To Die (Nicole Dove/PA)

A charity has called on the producers of the James Bond films to feature a positive character with scarring or disfigurement.

Changing Faces, a UK charity campaigning to end discrimination against people with visible differences, has written to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who jointly control Bond production company Eon, asking for a meeting.

No Time To Die, which premieres at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, features Rami Malek as the mysterious assassin Safin, who hides his disfigured face under a mask.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star is not the first actor to play a Bond villain with a facial disfigurement, with Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva in Skyfall featuring a collapsed cheek from a failed attempt to kill himself, and recurring nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld scarred across the side of his face and blinded in one eye from an explosion.

Catherine Deakin, deputy chief executive of Changing Faces, said: “Living life with a disfigurement can be tough, with people reporting a daily grind of staring, comments and even abuse, just because of how they look.

“When you have a visible difference, you’re unlikely to see yourself represented in popular culture. That’s why we’re calling on the creative industries, from film-makers to TV script writers, as well as brands, to join our Pledge To Be Seen movement.

“It’s important we all see more diverse and inclusive images and representations of people, including those who have visible differences, whether that be in a film, our favourite TV shows or in a fashion brand campaign.”

No Time To Die
Daniel Craig in No Time To Die (Nicola Dove/PA)

Research, carried out by Savanta ComRes for Changing Faces, suggested one in five (20%) people with a visible difference have seen a character who looks like them cast as the hero in a film or on TV.

Meanwhile, 15% have seen someone with a scar, mark or condition that makes them look different playing the love interest on screen.

However, nearly double (39%) have seen someone with a visible difference cast as the villain.

Three quarters (74%) of those questioned thought popular culture is changing to be more inclusive but people with visible differences are being left behind.

A quarter (24%) said lack of representation on screen had affected their mental health.

In 2018 the charity’s I Am Not Your Villain campaign won support from the British Film Institute, which committed to no longer funding films in which villains appear with facial scarring.

Skyfall
Javier Bardem as villain Raoul Silva (Francois Duhamel/PA)

In response, Changing Faces ambassadors have created a short film featuring characters from famous films played by people with a visible difference.

Actor and presenter Adam Pearson, who stars in the film, said: “When the only character with a scar or disfigurement is shown on screen as the villain it’s perpetuating the use of an old-fashioned and outdated trope.

“We decided to show people that there’s absolutely no reason why someone with a visible difference can’t play the love interest or the hero.

“This isn’t about banning baddies from having scars or telling people not to enjoy a trip to the cinema, it’s about putting a line in the sand and saying now is the time to ensure other characters can be seen on screen with a visible difference too.”

Savanta ComRes interviewed 1,081 people with a mark, scar or condition that makes them look different online between July 15 and 26 2021.

