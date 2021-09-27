Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Historic windows under threat from heat, rain and skills shortage, charity warns

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 12:26 am
Historic windows at some of the country’s most important sites are under threat from heat, rain and a skills shortage, English Heritage has warned (English Heritage/PA)

Historic windows at some of the country’s most important sites are under threat from heat, rain and a skills shortage, English Heritage has warned.

The charity looks after about 13,000 windows at locations including the Roman town of Corbridge in Northumberland, the site of the Battle of Hastings in East Sussex and the home of Charles Darwin in Bromley.

More than £1 million is needed for repairs over the next  five years, English Heritage said, as it launched an appeal to support conservation of the windows.

Wrest Park
Historic windows – like these at Wrest Park in Bedfordshire – are under threat, according to English Heritage (English Heritage/PA)

It said the varied craftwork involved – from medieval stone and timber, Tudor casements and Georgian sashes, to Victorian windows with elaborate ironmongery – is a time consuming task requiring highly specialised experts.

But a heritage skills shortage poses a threat to the windows, according to the charity.

The weather is also having a detrimental effect, English Heritage said.

More heat can cause window frames to blister and crack while more rain can also damage buildings and fittings.

And working with modern materials such as eco-friendly paints and weaker woods can also damage older windows, the charity said.

Nicola Duncan-Finn, English Heritage’s senior estate manager, said: “When thinking about caring for an historic building, the protection of windows may not be at the forefront of many people’s minds, but these features are important artefacts in themselves.

“Windows are the eyes of a building and can tell you a huge amount, not only about the status of its owners, trends of the time and the materials available, but uniquely they also bear the hand of their original carpenter and so are irreplaceable.

“We can’t just replace them with a modern alternative, so if they are to survive for future generations to enjoy, we need the public’s support today in order to repair their wooden frames, stabilise their glass and lead fittings, and protect them from harsh weather and potential rot before time runs out.”

To support the appeal, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/windows

