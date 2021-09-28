Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Lashana Lynch hopes No Time To Die will inspire young women and girls of colour

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 9:41 pm
Lashana Lynch said she hopes her ground-breaking character in James Bond film No Time To Die will inspire young women and girls of colour (Ian West/PA)
Lashana Lynch said she hopes her ground-breaking character in James Bond film No Time To Die will inspire young women and girls of colour (Ian West/PA)

Lashana Lynch said she hopes her ground-breaking character in James Bond film No Time To Die will inspire young women and girls of colour.

The British actress, 33, stars in the movie as Nomi, a new double-0 agent assigned the famous 007 codename after Bond’s retirement.

Speaking at the No Time To Die premiere in London on Tuesday, Lynch, who is black and of Jamaican descent, said she wants young girls to watch the film and believe they can follow in her footsteps.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Lashana Lynch plays the new 007 in Bond film No Time To Die (Ian West/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “When I was speaking with the creators on characterising Nomi, my first thing was I wanted her to be a real woman, I wanted her to be relatable and I wanted young black girls and brown girls to see her on screen and aspire to be something bigger than what they’ve been told by the world.

“It’s important our women with agency on the screen don’t just have a strength that comes from nowhere; there’s vulnerability, the emotions they feel just being a powerful woman at work.

“And she’s a black woman at work – there’s a whole other added layer there that’s really important for me to tell. So this narrative in a Bond movie means I’m part of an industry that is making shifts I can be proud of, proud to be involved in.”

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Lashana Lynch was joined by co-stars Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux at the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Lynch, known for roles in period drama Still Star-Crossed and superhero film Captain Marvel, told of her pride at being involved in the Bond franchise.

She told PA: “I’m proud, I’m really proud. I’m a black, working class Londoner born into a Jamaican family, in a Bond movie.

“For me, that’s something I can tell my grandkids and I feel uber, uber proud.”

