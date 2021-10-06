Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Idris Elba joined by wife and daughter at The Harder They Fall premiere

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 10:10 pm
Idris Elba was joined by his wife Sabrina and his daughter Isan at the red carpet premiere of his new film The Harder They Fall.

The event at the Royal Festival Hall as part of the BFI London Film Festival saw Elba, 49, wear a navy and black patterned suit jacket, which he paired with black trousers and a white shirt.

Sabrina opted for a white long-sleeved midi dress featuring cut-out sections, which she paired with matching white stilettos featuring gold straps.

Isan, whose mother is Elba’s ex-wife Hanne “Kim” Norgaard, stopped for the cameras wearing a red and grey plaid mini-dress.

The trio were seen posing together, and Idris and Sabrina shared a kiss.

Music superstar Jay-Z served as producer for the western about black cowboys, which tells a fictional story based on real-life figures from American history, and arrived at the event in black tie.

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, who has been touted as the next Bond, opted for a black blazer featuring cream detailing.

Meanwhile, Regina King, who stars in the film as the outlaw Treacherous Trudy Smith, donned a green sleeveless top and a pleated skirt.

Other stars walking the red carpet included Alesha Dixon and her husband Azuka Ononye, Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz.

– The BFI London Film Festival runs until October 17. The Harder They Fall is released in select cinemas on October 22, and on Netflix from November 3.

