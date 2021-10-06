Tom Daley, Elaine Paige and Steps honoured at Attitude Awards

Diver Tom Daley, singer Elaine Paige and pop group Steps were among the famous faces who have been honoured at the Attitude Awards.

The awards are to benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation, which raises money for LGBT causes.

Prizes were handed out on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the Camden Roundhouse in London which featured musical performances from Steps, Paige and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini.

Bimini (Ian West/PA)

Daley picked up the sport award, while Paige was given the honorary gay prize.

Television presenter Adele Roberts was given the broadcast prize, while Netflix series Sex Education was named as the winner of the gamechanger award.

Steps won the icon award, while actor Ben Aldridge won in the television category.

Actor Billy Porter picked up the man of the year prize, while Channel 4 series It’s A Sin won the inspiration award.

Billy Porter (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bimini won the style prize, actor Chella Man won the hero award and West End star Max Harwood won the breakthrough award for his role in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Darren Styles, publisher of Attitude magazine, said: “A year away on account of Covid meant the world’s biggest LGBTQ media brand switched to an online offering in 2020, garnering more than two million viewers on multiple channels along the way.

“But there is nothing like 650 people in a room, dressed to the nines, celebrating the LGBTQ community to get the blood pumping.

“Especially if you headline with Steps – 2021 is the comeback year, the year to say you were there!”