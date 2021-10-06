Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Daley, Elaine Paige and Steps honoured at Attitude Awards

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 10:33 pm
Tom Daley (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Daley (Adam Davy/PA)

Diver Tom Daley, singer Elaine Paige and pop group Steps were among the famous faces who have been honoured at the Attitude Awards.

The awards are to benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation, which raises money for LGBT causes.

Prizes were handed out on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the Camden Roundhouse in London which featured musical performances from Steps, Paige and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Bimini (Ian West/PA)

Daley picked up the sport award, while Paige was given the honorary gay prize.

Television presenter Adele Roberts was given the broadcast prize, while Netflix series Sex Education was named as the winner of the gamechanger award.

Steps won the icon award, while actor Ben Aldridge won in the television category.

Actor Billy Porter picked up the man of the year prize, while Channel 4 series It’s A Sin won the inspiration award.

Ashish Front Row – London Fashion Week February 2020
Billy Porter (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bimini won the style prize, actor Chella Man won the hero award and West End star Max Harwood won the breakthrough award for his role in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Darren Styles, publisher of Attitude magazine, said: “A year away on account of Covid meant the world’s biggest LGBTQ media brand switched to an online offering in 2020, garnering more than two million viewers on multiple channels along the way.

“But there is nothing like 650 people in a room, dressed to the nines, celebrating the LGBTQ community to get the blood pumping.

“Especially if you headline with Steps – 2021 is the comeback year, the year to say you were there!”

