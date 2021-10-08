Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Honor Swinton Byrne reunites with mother Tilda Swinton on The Souvenir sequel

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 7:22 pm
Honor Swinton Byrne arrives for the UK premiere of The Souvenir: Part II (Aaron Chown/PA)
Honor Swinton Byrne has spoken about reuniting with her mother Tilda Swinton on a second film in The Souvenir Part II.

The duo play mother and daughter in the movie, a follow-up to the acclaimed 2019 film The Souvenir.

The second instalment of director Joanna Hogg’s semi-autobiographical account of experiences at film school finds Swinton Byrne’s character Julie grieving the death of her boyfriend and seeking comfort from her mother.

Honor Swinton Byrne in The Souvenir Part II (Picturehouse)

Arriving at the film’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Swinton Byrne told the PA news agency: “I’m just always learning from my mum, I feel like not necessarily within film, but every day I’m always learning how to be as similar to her as I can in many ways.

“But coming back to it was so much fun because I think the relationship between Julie and her mother reaches such a beautiful conclusion in the second one, they come together so much more and they find similarities that they hadn’t found before so that definitely was a different journey. But me and my mum were just doing our thing all the time.”

Tilda Swinton receives BFI Fellowship – London
She stars opposite her mother Tilda Swinton (Ian West/PA)

Hogg always intended the story be told in two parts but the films were shot two years apart and the actress said: “I always felt so safe knowing that, coming away from the first part, I was coming back for the second part.

“It’s not ended because I could come back and revisit it, knowing that Julie was going to take a new upwards trajectory on her journey, like a flight really.

The Souvenir: Part II UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Honor Swinton Byrne at the London premiere (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It gave me such hope and joy. I see Julie as a pal that is finding her feet after a horrible thing in her life.”

Asked about the prospect of now saying goodbye to the character, she said: “I’m never saying goodbye to Julie, there is a little Julie in everybody I think, there is a little vulnerability.”

The Souvenir Part II will be released in UK cinemas on January 21 2022.

