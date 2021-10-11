Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Benedict Cumberbatch reveals biggest challenge of playing a rancher in new film

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 7:50 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 11:08 pm
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)

Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed the biggest challenge of playing a American rancher in his new film was learning how to roll a cigarette with one hand while sitting on a horse.

The actor plays a domineering bully who responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son in western drama The Power Of The Dog, which is Oscar-winning director Jane Campion’s first film since 2009.

Arriving at the movie’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival with wife Sophie Hunter, he said the role also required him to play the banjo and look at home on a horse.

He said: “The hardest thing was actually rolling a cigarette with one hand on the horse.

“It was interesting, all the alpha males on set were like, ‘I could do that’, even some of the alpha girls, but it was really hard and it took a long time.

“The riding I’ve done a bit of before but the banjo, no, so I was a real pretender to the throne with that.”

The Power of the Dog UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)

Discussing the portrayal of toxic masculinity in the film, Cumberbatch said: “In an era where men are in a position of listening rather than mansplaining, it’s also important to understand as well as supporting survivors, what is the cause of some of the perpetrators of abuse?

“Unless we fix that… we’re talking about a story set in 1925, based on a real family that Thomas Savage wrote about in the 60s, but it’s still relevant today.

“So I’m really glad that Jane and her sensitivity and sensibility was able to be the director for this, to examine it, hold it up to the light, look under the hood and not be afraid to see that there is reason why this person is the way that he is.

“This behaviour doesn’t just manifest out of the ether, it’s about nurture, it’s about education, it’s about tolerance.

The Power of the Dog UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)

“It’s about understanding that… as well as supporting and listening to survivors.”

Cumberbatch, who was nominated for an Oscar for The Imitation Game, is tipped for a second nod for his role in the film, but he said: “Let’s get to that, all I can remember from last time is it’s amazing to be a part of the conversation and it means the work’s being seen and celebrated in whatever regard, and that’s a great thing.”

Cumberbatch’s co-star Kirsten Dunst said it was the return of Campion to the big screen that drew her to the film.

Dunst said: “She’s someone who’s inspired in my career. I’ve wanted to work with her for a long time, she had written me a letter in my early 20s about working together but it didn’t work out then, so to have it finally work out is really a dream for an actress.

“It’s Jane’s take on a western, it’s her interpretation and it’s her taste and her energy as a director.”

The Power of the Dog UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Jane Campion (Ian West/PA)

Campion told the PA news agency she was excited to return to cinema after the lengthy and tiring process of making the television series Top Of The Lake.

She said: “It’s exhausting doing 12 hours of television, and I began to think, ‘Two hours of cinema, that sounds really attractive’.

“And I also was yearning to do the opposite of going fast, and something more slow-cooked.

“You cannot argue with your psyche when it says we’re doing this, we love the story. I am the victim of my inspirations.”

The Power Of The Dog will be in select cinemas in November and on Netflix from December 1.

