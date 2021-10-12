Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Dornan on showing the human side of people caught up in ‘war’ in Belfast

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 7:34 pm
Jamie Dornan (Ian West/PA)
Jamie Dornan (Ian West/PA)

Jamie Dornan has said he hopes to show “the human side” of people caught up in a conflict they did not ask for in his new film Belfast.

The 50 Shades Of Grey actor, who is from the Northern Irish city, stars in the film inspired by Sir Kenneth Branagh’s childhood in the 1960s at the start of the Troubles.

Arriving at the movie’s European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, he told the PA news agency: “It can’t be taken lightly, this is a conflict that defined the part of the world that I’m from.

“When people see that word, when people see Belfast, they think of a war.

“That’s taken me a lot of time travelling around the world for the last 20 years to realise what that really is.

“I mean, sometimes I say I’m from Belfast, and people are like, ‘How did you get out alive?’ That’s how they think of it.

“So it’s nice to be able to show the human side of the people there, a real family, a hard-working, working class community, and seeing the sort of resilience and the humour of those people.

Belfast European premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe (Ian West/PA)

“That’s people who didn’t ask for this and were dragged into this thing, and I think it’s important to see it that way and see it with that lens, which I don’t really think anyone’s done before.”

Dornan, who stars with Caitriona Balfe as the parents of young boy Buddy, said he took the responsibility of playing a role inspired by Sir Kenneth’s father very seriously, but the filmmaker always made him feel at at ease.

He said: “He made us feel so comfortable and I never felt that comfortable, at ease and confident on a set before, and that is all Ken.

“We’re playing his parents and that’s a big ask, but we never felt that extra pressure.

“He just made us feel for some unbeknownst reason that we were the right people to be there and telling that story with him, and we never lost sight of that feeling.”

Belfast is released in UK cinemas on February 25 2022.

