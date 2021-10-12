Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Sir Elton John and It’s A Sin stars launch Aids campaign video

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 12:08 am
Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)
Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)

The star and creator of Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin have joined forces with Sir Elton John in a video calling for Government action to end new cases of Aids in the UK by 2030.

Years And Years singer Olly Alexander and screenwriter Russell T Davies feature in the campaign directed at Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Viewers are urged to write to both figures and call for expanded HIV testing, better support for those living with the virus and investment in preventative measures.

2019 Edinburgh TV Festival
Russell T Davies (Jane Barlow/PA)

A collaboration by the Elton John Aids Foundation, Terrence Higgins Trust and National Aids Trust, it follows the success of It’s A Sin, about a group of young gay men who move to London in the 1980s at the beginning of the HIV/Aids crisis.

The series won widespread acclaim and the new drama prize at the National Television Awards (NTAs).

In the campaign film, Sir Elton says: “Every week 80 lives in the UK are changed forever because of HIV.”

Davies adds: “Despite huge medical advances meaning HIV is now far from a death sentence preventable cases are still happening.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. I’m asking you to seize this once in a generation opportunity to change countless lives.”

Alexander says: “There are still at least 6,600 people who are living with HIV but are not diagnosed.”

Brexit
Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)

Callum Scott Howells, who stars as Colin Morris-Jones in It’s A Sin, concludes: “This government promised to build back better after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now is the time to do this in the fight to end HIV.”

The campaign film also features members of the public Florence, Becky and Ese who are living with HIV.

The charities say the trio “know the life changing impact of being offered a HIV test” because through testing they were able to access treatment and live with the confidence they will not pass it on.

More information is available online.

