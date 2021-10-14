Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Craig discusses why he chooses to go to gay bars

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 11:12 am
Daniel Craig said gay bars are safer places to be on a night out (Matt Crossick/PA)
Daniel Craig said gay bars are safer places to be on a night out (Matt Crossick/PA)

Daniel Craig has spoken about going to gay bars, saying he grew “sick of” the “aggressive dick swinging in hetero bars”.

The James Bond actor, 53, has just released his fifth and final film in the 007 franchise, No Time To Die.

Speaking to Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM podcast Lunch With Bruce, Craig said: “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember and one of the reasons – because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
No Time To Die is Craig’s fifth and final James Bond movie (Ian West/PA)

“I just got very sick of, as a kid, because it was like I just don’t want to end up being in a punch up. And I did, that would happen quite a lot.”

The actor said he felt gay bars “would just be a good place to go”, adding: “Everybody was chilled. Everybody, you didn’t really sort of have to state your sexuality, it was okay. And it was a very safe place to be.”

Craig, who has been married to actress Rachel Weisz since 2011, admitted there were also benefits to being a man interested in women in a gay bar.

He said: “I could meet girls there because a lot of girls were there for exactly the same reason I was there.

“So I was, there was kind of, you know, there was an ulterior motive.”

No Time To Die
Craig recalled a night out with the podcast host in Venice Beach (Nicola Dove/PA)

Craig also recalled a night out at gay bar Roosterfish in Venice Beach, California, in 2010 with his friend and podcast host Bozzi.

The pair explained they had gone out as Craig had wanted to talk about how his life was changing but they ended up getting “caught” together while at the bar and unintentionally caused media attention.

Craig said: “For me, it was one of those situations and the irony is, you know, we kind of got ‘caught’, I suppose, which was kind of weird because we were doing nothing wrong.

“What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s f****** go out’.

“And it was at the time when I was not doing that, because what happened that night basically, we got busted again for doing nothing wrong.”

The movie star was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame last week.

