Home Entertainment

Daniel Kaluuya and Marcus Rashford ‘among UK’s most influential black people’

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 12:04 am
Daniel Kaluuya (Matt Crossick/PA)
Actor Daniel Kaluuya, England footballer Marcus Rashford and television presenter Alex Scott have been named on a list of the UK’s most influential black people.

The Powerlist 2022 was topped by Jacky Wright, corporate vice president and chief digital officer at Microsoft.

She came at the top of the ranking “for the sheer scale of the work she is doing”, according to a statement.

Sheffield United v Watford – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Alex Scott (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It was felt that she is one of a handful of people who are changing the world by bringing the digital revolution to ordinary people all over the planet,” it added.

Ms Wright said: “I am truly honoured to be given the number one spot on The Powerlist 2022.

“I am proud to be in the company of these great leaders of African and African Caribbean heritage, but I am reminded that we still have a very long way to go.

“Each of us has a responsibility to ensure that we not only showcase role models, so future generations can envision who and what they can be, but more importantly, we need to make monumental shifts to create a more equitable society.”

The Powerlist was launched in 2007 “to showcase black role models to young people”, according to its organisers.

Writer and actress Michaela Coel and comedian Sir Lenny Henry also featured on the list.

The Powerlist 2022 has been published by Powerful Media.

Marcus Rashford nominated for book award.
Marcus Rashford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Its CEO Michael Eboda said: “The Powerlist continues to be a great showcase, acknowledgement and reminder of the amazing individuals of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage we have in the UK and I would like to congratulate each and everyone on the list.

“Jacky Wright is a true professional who is totally well deserved of being recognised as the UK’s most powerful black Briton on the Powerlist 2022.

“She is a shining example of professional excellence and this is evident through the roles she has been appointed to throughout her illustrious career.

“She is a role model to many and I applaud the great work she is doing at Microsoft.”

