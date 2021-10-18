Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Michael Caine to receive icon award at Raindance Film Festival

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 11:50 am
Sir Michael Caine stars in Best Sellers (Ian West/PA)
Sir Michael Caine stars in Best Sellers (Ian West/PA)

Actor Sir Michael Caine will be presented with an icon award at this year’s Raindance Film Festival.

The UK premiere of Best Sellers, a new film which stars the 88-year-old, will open the independent film festival in London later this month.

The announcement comes days after Sir Michael dismissed reports that he has retired from acting.

Sir Michael Caine said he has not retired (Ian West/PA)
Sir Michael Caine said he has not retired (Ian West/PA)

Responding to the award, Sir Michael said: “Britain excels at independent film.

“The British film industry makes exceptional independent films, some of which I’ve had the pleasure to act in.

“I am honoured and proud to be a part of the British film industry.

“It’s a place where low-budget films can thrive, where all kinds of stories can be told, and where people from all backgrounds can prosper.

“Raindance is a vital part of this. I’m deeply honoured to receive this year’s Raindance Icon Award.”

Raindance founder Elliot Grove said: “Michael Caine is a true icon. His incredible career has taken him from Alfie to Zulu, and from Italian jobs to Hollywood blockbusters – yet throughout it all, Michael Caine has remained true to his roots.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sir Michael is receiving an icon award (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“He champions our indie film industry every time he appears in a low-budget British film.

“Who can forget Michael Caine in Educating Rita? Little Voice?

“And now here he is in Best Sellers, the opening film of the 29th Raindance Film Festival, giving us an unmissable opportunity to bestow the Raindance icon award on one of our greatest actors.

“Raindance is thrilled to honour Michael’s ongoing support of British film by presenting him with this award.”

Comedy-drama Best Sellers tells the story of Sir Michael’s character Harris Shaw, a reclusive, eccentric author who tries to rediscover his previous success as he releases his first book in years.

Following an interview in which he appeared to suggest Best Sellers could be his last film, Sir Michael dismissed reports that he had retired.

On Saturday he tweeted: “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.”

Best Sellers will open the Raindance Film Festival on October 27.

