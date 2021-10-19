Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Craig Revel Horwood and Jason Manford lead tributes to comic Phil Butler

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 1:46 pm Updated: October 19, 2021, 6:36 pm
Phil Butler, who has died at the age of 51 (Chris Davis Management/PA)
Craig Revel Horwood and Jason Manford have paid tribute to comedian Phil Butler following his death at the age of 51.

Butler, who incorporated magic tricks into his shows, regularly performed in pantomime and on cruise ships, and was the first comedian to perform to British troops on the front line in Afghanistan.

His talent agency, Chris Davis Management, announced the news of his death on Twitter.

The statement said: “It is with huge sadness we have to announce the passing of our friend and client Phil Butler. Our thoughts are with his friends & family. The world is a poorer place without him.”

Strictly Come Dancing judge Revel Horwood said: “My thoughts at this time are with @philbutleruk family and friends. RIP lovely talented man. What a terrible shock.

“We worked together on panto Cinderella and he was a wonderful kind friend. We spent Xmas day and New Year together had a truly fabulous time. I’ll miss you terribly.”

Manford remembered working alongside Butler on shows including in the Spanish resort town of Magaluf.

He said: “Was so sorry to learn of the death of the always very funny & charming Phil Butler.

“Had many memorable gigs with him on the circuit including a mad weekend of shows at BCM Square in Magaluf!”

Fellow comedian Shaparak Khorsandi was also among those paying tribute.

“Rest in peace Phil,” she said.

“Another one of us gone too soon. For 20 years I’ve looked at the running order when I’ve got to a club and gone ‘oh fab! Phil Butler’s on’. Such a laugh on the road.

“In Dubai I asked about his UFO tattoo and loved the way he told The Story. A class act.”

Asa Elliott, who appeared in Benidorm from 2010 until 2014, said he was “utterly devastated at the news”.

He added: “One of the funniest people I’ve ever had the privilege of calling my friend.”

The cause of Butler’s death was not confirmed.

