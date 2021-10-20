Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Lightsabers and stormtrooper helmet to go under the hammer in Star Wars auction

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 2:21 pm
Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber (Prop Store)
Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber (Prop Store)

Star Wars props including Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber, a stormtrooper helmet and C-3PO’s hand from The Empire Strikes Back are all poised to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction of film memorabilia.

More than 100 lots from the film franchise will be sold, including Darth Maul’s hero lightsaber from 1999’s The Phantom Menace, which is estimated to sell between £40,000 and £60,000, and a light-up X-wing filming miniature from 1983’s Return Of The Jedi, which is estimated to fetch up to £300,000.

A light-up X-wing (Prop Store)

Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber from 2005’s Revenge Of The Sith is tipped to fetch £40,000-£60,000, while a stormtrooper helmet from Return Of The Jedi is expected to sell for up to £150,000 at Prop Store’s entertainment memorabilia live auction between November 9 and 11.

Also up for sale are a light-up remote control droid, which featured in Rogue One and Solo, and a blaster used by Senator Bail Organa in Revenge Of The Sith.

The remote control droid (Prop Store)

Stephen Lane, chief executive of Prop Store, said: “We’re thrilled to be back with another amazing collection of Star Wars treasures.

“Fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on some truly iconic pieces from the Star Wars universe, spanning from A New Hope (1979) to The Last Jedi (2017).”

The stormtrooper helmet from Return Of The Jedi (Prop Store)

The Star Wars items will be sold as part of a 1,000-lot auction of film memorabilia, worth more than £5.5 million in total.

