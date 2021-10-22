First-look image offers glimpse of Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Brian Epstein

A first-look image has offered a glimpse of actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the music impresario and “fifth Beatle” Brian Epstein.

The Queen’s Gambit star will play the Beatles manager in the upcoming biopic Midas Man.

The film will be the “definitive cinematic telling of Brian’s dazzling and tumultuous life which saw him shoot to fame at the tender age of 25 but ended in tragedy at the age of 32”, according to a statement.

Brian Epstein died aged 32 (PA)

Fortune-Lloyd has been photographed in character wearing a dinner suit.

Midas Man is being filmed in Liverpool, London and the US this autumn ahead of its release next year.

Midas Man producer Kevin Proctor said: “One of the reasons we loved Jacob for this role is that Brian Epstein was the personification of dapper, quintessential charisma, and Jacob felt like the man to bring that to life.

“The fact that he’s been able to do just that to such electrifying effect in one image shows that we have the right guy.”

Rosie Day plays Cilla Black (Faye Thomas/PA)

Fortune-Lloyd said: “It has been inspiring to learn about Brian’s life and his achievements, and it is an enormous honour to represent him on screen.

“His style is a key ingredient to my understanding of his character.

“It reveals his flair, creativity, sensitivity, challenging, sometimes dangerous world.”

As well as the Beatles, Epstein, from Liverpool, guided Cilla Black and Gerry And The Pacemakers to fame.

Midas Man will also see actress Rosie Day play the late Merseybeat singer Black in the series.

Emily Watson will play Epstein’s mother Malka while Eddie Marson will portray his father Harry.

Epstein died of an accidental overdose in his London home in 1967 at the age of 32.

Sir Paul McCartney was later quoted as saying: “If anyone was the ‘fifth Beatle’, it was Brian.”