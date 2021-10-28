Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duchess of York to launch a Historical Romance Book Club with Mills & Boon

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 12:03 am
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York (PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York is to launch a Historical Romance Book Club with publisher Mills & Boon.

The ex-wife of the Duke of York, 62, released her first fictional historical romance novel, titled Her Heart For A Compass, with the publisher in August.

The book, which draws on Sarah’s own life journey and incorporates research into her ancestry, is a fictional account of the life of the duchess’s great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas-Scott.

It was co-written with Marguerite Kaye, who has written more than 50 historical romances set in a variety of eras.

The duchess released her first historical romance novel in August (Adam Davy/PA)

The duchess said: “I am so excited to launch a historical romance book club with my publisher Mills & Boon.

“Like them, I’m passionate about telling women’s stories, giving those who have been silenced a voice and promoting women’s literacy.

“Too often, women’s lives can be overlooked by history. In my debut novel Her Heart For A Compass, I brought one such woman – my great-great aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas-Scott – to life.

“Now I want to celebrate other authors who are telling women’s stories. I hope that the book club readers will be entertained, enlightened and empowered by the novels that we are going to read together.”

She is due to publish her second historical romance novel, which will again be co-written with Kaye, in 2022.

It will “build on the world of Her Heart for a Compass”, Mills & Boon said.

The book club, due to launch on November 5, will see the duchess select one Mills & Boon historical romance title each month.

She will announce the selection on her social media platforms and provide details of the book throughout the month to encourage her followers to read along individually or with their own book club.

The duchess, who has a life-long passion for historical research and telling the stories of strong women in history, will then share her thoughts on the book choice at the end of the month.

Publisher Mills & Boon said: “Sarah, Duchess of York is an authority in historical research and in telling the stories of women’s lives.

“The success of Her Heart For A Compass, co-written with Marguerite Kaye, proves her passion and expertise in historical romance.

“We’re delighted to partner with her on this book club and know it will bring new readers to the novels and writers that the duchess has selected”.

Her Heart For A Compass reached the top 10 on the Sunday Times bestseller list, but failed to hit the spot with some reviewers.

