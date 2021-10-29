Andrew Lloyd Webber sells The Other Palace Theatre to fellow impresario

Andrew Lloyd Webber has sold The Other Palace Theatre to West End producer Bill Kenwright.

Lord Lloyd-Webber’s company LW Theatres has owned and operated the venue since 2015.

The London theatre was redeveloped in 2012 with a 308-seat performance space, studio, bar and restaurant.

We're delighted to share some exciting news! pic.twitter.com/CMqYDNo1sr — Bill Kenwright Ltd (@BKL_Productions) October 28, 2021

Reopening dates and the first production will be announced “in the coming days” by Bill Kenwright Ltd, according to a statement.

Kenwright said: “Anyone who knows me… and that includes all of the current London theatre owners… knows that owning a theatre in London has never been on my bucket list.

“Andrew has been a friend and collaborator for over 40 years and when I heard that he was thinking of selling The Other Palace, that mindset altered.

“The Other Palace is a theatrical hub for new and exciting work where Andrew and his team have achieved so much.

“I had not only produced there, but also seen other productions both on the main stage and in the studio and had always felt the big hug that the theatre itself seemed to deliver.

“After nearly two years of pandemic chaos, it felt exactly the right moment for a positive step and a commitment to the future.

“As we continue to learn, discover and plan the next chapter for the venue and how it will continue to play a key role in growing exciting new talent, and exhilarating work, we will be bringing back an old favourite so that The Other Palace’s Christmas lights can well and truly start shining again.

“After these months of both literal and metaphorical darkness, it’s a nice feeling.”

Bill Kenwright (Ian West/PA)

Lord Lloyd-Webber added: “I have hugely enjoyed running The Other Palace, and we have enjoyed great success in this wonderful and unique place over the last six years.

“It is an amazing creative facility, and I am delighted that it will continue to be in safe hands under the stewardship of Bill Kenwright, who shared my passion and commitment for developing and nurturing young talent and new work.”

Kenwright, who is the chairman of Everton Football Club, also runs Theatre Royal Windsor.