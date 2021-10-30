Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Memoir about growing up gay in devout Muslim community wins LGBT literary prize

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 9:01 pm
Mohsin Zaidi has won an LGBT literary prize for his memoir about growing up gay in a devout Muslim community (Polari Prize/PA)
A memoir about growing up gay in a devout Muslim community and a biography of lesbian literary figures were the winners of the 2021 Polari Prizes.

The awards, which recognise literature exploring the LGBT experience, were handed out at a ceremony at the Southbank Centre for the London Literature Festival.

Mohsin Zaidi, a barrister, won the Polari first book prize for his coming-of-age  title A Dutiful Boy: A Memoir.

Polari Prize winner Diana Souhami
Polari Prize winner Diana Souhami was recognised for her biography of lesbian literary figures (Polari Prize/PA)

The book charts Zaidi’s upbringing in a devout Shia Muslim community in east London.

Diana Souhami scooped the overall Polari Prize for non-debut talent for her biography No Modernism Without Lesbians.

It explores the impact of Sylvia Beach, Natalie Barney, Gertrude Stein and Annie Winifred Ellerman, whose pen name was Bryher.

Praising Zaidi’s work, Rachel Holmes, judge for the first book prize, said: “In these days of deliberately-stoked culture wars Mohsin Zaidi deftly engages us with the harsh, hilarious and inherently human realities of multiple identity.

“With painful honesty, he shows how no community of class, race, faith or queerness is immune from suspicion and occasional hatred of otherness, nor mercifully from love, laughter and acceptance.”

Chris Gribble, judge on the overall award and CEO of the National Centre for Writing, described Souhami’s book as “richly researched, entertaining and hugely enjoyable” offering “insight into the lives, passions and legacies of a group of outstanding women who together helped change the course of their culture”.

Zaidi received a £1,000 cash prize while Souhami, 81, won £2,000.

Both prize panels are chaired by founder, journalist and author Paul Burston.

