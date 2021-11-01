Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal baby news

Model and presenter Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have announced they are expecting their third child.

The couple, who were married in June 2018, have a three-year-old son named Theodore and a one-year-old daughter called Gigi.

Williams, who is due to give birth in Spring 2022, told Hello! magazine: “It’ll be the more the merrier.”

The couple already have a daughter and son together (Hello! Magazine/PA)

She said: “Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other, they’re always playing together.

“My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates.”

The Irish-born TV and radio presenter, 36, added: “Gigi doesn’t have a clue she’s getting a little brother or sister and I don’t think Theodore minds.

“He doesn’t really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: ‘Is it coming now?’”

Williams presents on Heart radio on Sunday mornings and is the host on a new Irish talent contest The Big Deal alongside a star-studded judging panel which includes Boy George, entertainment duo Jedward and JLS star Aston Merrygold.

The presenter revealed that she will probably keep working till the baby arrives, adding: “I wouldn’t know what to do with myself if I wasn’t working.”

Williams says she will keep working until the baby arrives (Lia Toby/PA)

She said keeping her pregnancy a secret at work was relatively easy until her bump began to show a couple of weeks ago and admitted Matthews had nearly let it slip while recording their joint podcast, Spencer & Vogue, and they had to edit it out.

Discussing finding out Vogue was pregnant, Matthews said: “It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted.

“We’d been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We’re very lucky.”

The former Made in Chelsea star, 33, has an upcoming work trip to New York and the couple said they hope to use the break to spend some quality time together as well.

Matthews added: “I’ve got a few meetings, but Vogue and I will spend time together.

“When you’re as busy as we are, sometimes you fail to make time for one another so we’re treating this as an opportunity to enjoy each other’s company.

“We’re very fortunate to be so close and happy together and it’s a special thing to be able to grow our family.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.