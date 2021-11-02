Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran retains top spot in rich list of stars under the age of 30

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 12:04 am
Ed Sheeran retained his spot as the UK’s richest star under 30 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ed Sheeran has held onto the top spot in a list of the richest celebrities aged 30 and under in the UK and Ireland.

The Heat Rich List 2021, compiled by Heat Magazine, said the singer increased his estimated worth over the past 12 months to £236.5 million.

It is the third time Sheeran, 30, has topped the rankings.

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles, 27, came second in the list with an estimated worth of £80.0 million.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Harry Styles is in second place on the list of rich stars (Ian West/PA)

Heat Magazine said that, in addition to his career in the entertainment industries, he has made “savvy investments, including a new live music arena in Manchester”.

“Harry’s gender-fluid dressing style has made him a fashion darling and he has a lucrative Gucci promo deal,” a statement added.

Pop group Little Mix came third as a collective with an estimated worth of £66.7 million, while Styles’ former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, was fourth with £57.5 million.

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, other former One Direction stars, tied in sixth with £47.0 million, while Zayn Malik was ninth with £38.0 million.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kylie Jenner is the richest non-UK star under 30 (Ian West/PA)

The magazine also compiled a list of the wealthiest stars outside the UK.

Reality star and make-up mogul, Kylie Jenner, claimed the top spot in the list with £773.0 million, followed by singer Justin Bieber with £347.0 million.

Liberty Poole also topped the list of this year’s Love Island contestants with an estimated £1.7 million, followed by Millie Court, who was crowned as the winner alongside Liam Reardon, with £700,000.

A list of the richest British sportswomen placed cyclist Laura Kenny top with £4.7 million, followed by US Open champion Emma Raducanu with £4.0 million.

The Heat Rich List uses company accounts, record sales, TV contracts and endorsements to estimate the worth of celebrities.

