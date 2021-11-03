Lynda Snell’s staging of mystery plays to be broadcast in The Archers on Radio 4

A series of mystery plays due to be staged by The Archers’ resident thespian Lynda Snell on the soap will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4.

The production in the radio soap was shelved earlier in the year due to a rival production, but the cast of Ambridge residents, who have been cajoled into taking part by busybody Linda, played by Carole Boyd, are now set to tread the boards once again.

Listeners will hear the progress of casting, rehearsals and first night nerves within episodes of The Archers.

Carole Boyd as Lynda Snell (Gary Moyes/BBC)

The Ambridge Mystery Plays themselves will be heard in their own standalone broadcasts on December 26 and January 2.

Lynda’s adaptation of The Mystery Plays, or Mystery Cycles, will put her spin on some of the jewels of Medieval English literature, which retell the story of Jesus’ life.

They were performed by ordinary people in the 15th and 16th centuries on the streets of towns and cities like Coventry and Wakefield.

Lynda’s creative vision is a promenade performance with the action taking place on the green in Ambridge, at Brookfield Farm and Grey Gables.

The plays will be heard in their own episodes on December 26 and January 2 at 3pm on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.