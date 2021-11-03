Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Lynda Snell’s staging of mystery plays to be broadcast in The Archers on Radio 4

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 7:17 pm
Carole Boyd who plays Lynda Snell in The Archers (Gary Moyes/BBC)
Carole Boyd who plays Lynda Snell in The Archers (Gary Moyes/BBC)

A series of mystery plays due to be staged by The Archers’ resident thespian Lynda Snell on the soap will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4.

The production in the radio soap was shelved earlier in the year due to a rival production, but the cast of Ambridge residents, who have been cajoled into taking part by busybody Linda, played by Carole Boyd, are now set to tread the boards once again.

Listeners will hear the progress of casting, rehearsals and first night nerves within episodes of The Archers.

Carole Boyd as Lynda Snell (Gary Moyes/BBC)

The Ambridge Mystery Plays themselves will be heard in their own standalone broadcasts on December 26 and January 2.

Lynda’s adaptation of The Mystery Plays, or Mystery Cycles, will put her spin on some of the jewels of Medieval English literature, which retell the story of Jesus’ life.

They were performed by ordinary people in the 15th and 16th centuries on the streets of towns and cities like Coventry and Wakefield.

Lynda’s creative vision is a promenade performance with the action taking place on the green in Ambridge, at Brookfield Farm and Grey Gables.

The plays will be heard in their own episodes on December 26 and January 2 at 3pm on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal