Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

James Bond suit and Batman costume among film memorabilia going under hammer

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 2:51 pm
A Batman suit is up for sale (Prop Store/PA)
A Batman suit is up for sale (Prop Store/PA)

A suit worn by Sir Sean Connery during his time as James Bond and Val Kilmer’s famous Batman costume are going under the hammer this month.

The classic costumes are part of a trove of TV and film memorabilia up for grabs at the Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia live auction running from November 9 to 11.

Over 1,000 props and costumes will be on sale during the three-day auction, with a collection of movie items worth more than £5.5 million up for grabs.

Sean Connery’s suit from You Only Live Twice is among the items being sold (Prop Store/PA)

Sir Sean’s grey suit from the 1967 007 film You Only Live Twice could fetch between £50,000 and £70,000 while Kilmer’s Sonar Batsuit from 1995’s Batman Forever has an estimated value of £40,000 to £60,000.

Other highlights include Will Ferrell’s classic festive green and yellow outfit from the Christmas movie Elf (worth between £20,000-30,000) and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s futuristic cyborg assassin costume from 2015’s Terminator Genisys.

The auction will be held over three days in November (Prop Store/PA)

Tobey Maguire’s superhero costume from Spider-Man 3, which was designed by three-time Oscar-winner James Acheson, is also to be sold.

The auction features a number of costume designs by Acheson, including characters from Doctor Who and the Monty Python character Mr Creosote.

Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane said: “This year, Prop Store has an outstanding collection of both costumes and costume designs going under the hammer, including designs from legendary costume designer’s Lindy Hemming, James Acheson and more.”

The collection of film memorabilia is estimated to be worth over £5.5 million (Prop Store/PA)

A preview exhibition with more than 120 lots is currently open at Prop Store’s facility in Hertfordshire to allow fans the opportunity to see the props and costumes up close and ask questions of the specialists.

The auction will be live-streamed online and for the first time will accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal