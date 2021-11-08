Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Giovanna Fletcher to replace Lily Allen in 2:22 – A Ghost Story

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 9:01 am
Giovanna Fletcher (Ian West/PA)
Giovanna Fletcher (Ian West/PA)

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz and The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley will join the cast of supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story when the show moves theatres for a new season.

The play has previously featured the West End debut of pop star Lily Allen, as well as appearances from EastEnders’ Jake Wood and theatre star Hadley Fraser.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the show follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam is not having any of it.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben, as belief and scepticism clash.

Podcast host Fletcher will take over the role of Jenny, previously played by Allen, when the show opens at the Gielgud Theatre following its run at the Noel Coward Theatre, and said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of 2:22 – A Ghost Story as Jenny.

“Reading the script the first time gave me chills – that feeling has increased in subsequent readings.

“It’s such an honour to be putting this play on its feet for a West End audience.”

UKTV Live photocall – London
James Buckley will appear in the play (Ian West/PA)

Beatriz, who is best known for her role as Rosa Diaz in hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will play the role of Lauren, while Buckley, best known as Jay from teen comedy The Inbetweeners, will play Ben.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of 2:22 and working with director Matthew Dunster on this brilliant play.”

Elliot Cowan will take on the role of Sam.

Dunster said: “2:22 had an extraordinary effect on audiences. I’ve never experienced anything like it.

“They loved the play and the surprises in the casting. We now have a completely new cast – again full of rich surprises.

“I can’t wait for audiences to find out who the new cast are and for us all to relish their new interpretation of the scary and funny phenomenon that is 2:22.”

Robins said: “I was blown away by the response to the play this summer, both from the critics and our amazing audiences, so I am hugely chuffed to be able to bring the show back so quickly and to this beautiful, historic theatre.

“Slipping from autumn into winter, it feels the perfect time for a ghost story, so I can’t wait to spook a whole load of new audiences at the Gielgud.

“I’m hoping you’ll laugh, jump, be on the edge of your seat, and then spend the rest of the night talking about whether ghosts exist!”

– The show will play at the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks until February 12 2022.

