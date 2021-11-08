Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Marvel film Eternals enjoys strong start at the box office

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 12:39 pm
The stars of Eternals (Yui Mok/PA)
The stars of Eternals (Yui Mok/PA)

The new Marvel film Eternals has enjoyed a strong start at the box office in the UK and Ireland, grossing £5.46 million across its opening weekend.

Producers said the superhero blockbuster, which introduces a new generation of characters to the franchise, had secured a 42% market share since screenings began on Friday November 5.

Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, follows a group of 10 immortal beings sent to Earth to fight an invasion.

It follows the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington among its cast.

However, the film has been met with a lukewarm response from critics, some of whom have suggested Nomadland director Zhao failed to make her mark on the big-budget franchise.

Jolie recently praised Disney, which owns Marvel, for refusing to edit the film after censors in some Gulf nations reportedly took exception to the inclusion of an LGBT character, banning the feature.

Eternals – UK Gala Screening
Director Chloe Zhao (Yui Mok/PA)

Eternals features the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first gay superhero in Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, and he shares a kiss with his on-screen husband, Ben, portrayed by Haaz Sleiman.

The latest Bond film No Time To Die, another of the year’s highly anticipated blockbusters, grossed more than £25 million over its opening weekend in the UK and Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]