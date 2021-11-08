Alec Baldwin urges sets to hire police officers to ‘monitor weapons safety’

Alec Baldwin has called for film and TV production companies to hire police officers to “monitor weapons safety” on set.

The Hollywood actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film Rust in New Mexico last month.

A police investigation is under way into the shooting, which also left Rust director Joel Souza injured.

Bonanza Creek Ranch where Rust was filming (AP)

On Instagram, Baldwin shared a short statement originally posted on his arts foundation’s social media account, which said: “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.”

Last week, he shared a post from a crew member of Rust dismissing concerns about safety on the set of the film.

Following the shooting, Santa Fe county sheriff said there had been “some complacency” in how weapons were handled.

Authorities in Santa Fe are probing how a suspected live round came to be in the firearm, which had been declared safe by an assistant director, according to court documents.

But costume designer Terese Magpale Davis wrote on social media “the story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullshit”.

The post, shared by Baldwin on Instagram along with the caption “read this”, defended conditions on set following complaints from crew members.

“These producers who supposedly don’t care about their crew have worked tirelessly alongside us,” the post said.

Baldwin is a producer on Rust as well as being the star.

Production on Rust has been halted indefinitely while authorities investigate the shooting.