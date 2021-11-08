Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Debut novelist fends off famous faces to win Comedy Women In Print Prize

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 8:31 pm
Jesse Sutanto won the prize for published comic novel (CWIP/PA)
A debut novelist whose book has already been snapped up by Netflix has beaten a host of famous faces to win a top accolade at the 2021 Comedy Women in Print Prize (CWIP).

Jesse Sutanto won the prize for published comic novel with her hilarious “murder rom-com” Dial A for Aunties, with acclaimed Sunday Times journalist and author Dolly Alderton the runner-up.

The ceremony, celebrated in-person for the first time since its inaugural year, included guests such as author Jilly Cooper, cartoonist Posy Simmonds and comedian Lolly Adefope.

Awards were dished out in The Groucho Club in Soho, London, on Monday night.

Dial A for Aunties follows the story of Medillin Chan, who enlists the help of her mother and meddlesome aunties after a blind date goes horribly wrong.

Rebecca Rogers
Rebecca Rogers won the unpublished comic novel prize (Tim Wolfe/PA)

Set in California, the novel was picked up by US streaming giant Netflix following a bidding war to be made into a feature-length film.

Nahnatchka Khan, director of sitcoms Fresh off the Boat and Young Rock, will direct and produce.

Joanne Harris, chair of judges for the CWIP, said Sutanto’s book was “a deliciously frantic comedy caper” that was “crackling with comic energy”.

Other participants shortlisted for the award included Bafta award-winning TV presenter Mel Giedroyc and international bestselling writer Lynne Truss.

The unpublished comic novel prize was won by job centre worker and single mother Rebecca Rogers for her novel Purgatory Poisoning.

Meera Syal
Meera Syal was been given a special acknowledgement at the awards (Simon Annand/PA)

Special acknowledgement was given to actor and writer Meera Syal for her contribution to wit on the page and Deborah Frances-White, host of the Guilty Feminist podcast, was named witty game-changer.

The ceremony was celebrated online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and winners included Ruth Jones and Nina Stibbe.

Helen Lederer, founder of the Comedy Women in Print Prize, said: “I am as in awe of the judges as I am of the authors.

“I don’t know how they did it but the judges managed the balance between personal comedic instinct and an unashamed, shared passion to celebrate witty writing.”

